At least, two Nigerian soldiers were, on Tuesday, killed and two others injured after they were ambush by suspected herdsmen in Benue State.

It was gathered from sources in the area that the attack occurred on Tuesday while the soldiers were travelling between Branch Umenger and Bakin-Korta, Mbadwem Council Ward of Benue State.

Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Hon. Anthony Shawon, who confirmed the report stated that the attackers had on Monday, dug trenches around a bridge in the area to prevent easy access of the Military in case of and attack.

“The Fulanis came yesterday and dug trenches around a new bridge the Governor Samuel Ortom administration built at Bakin-Korta linking Keana in Nasarawa state.

“They came in their thousand and dug the trenches on both sides of the bridge so that the army would not have easy access to the area in the event of an attack.

“When the soldiers got wind of the development, they mobilized the community to fill up the trenches and the people in my local government went and filled it up.

“At about 5am today (Tuesday), they (the soldiers) also moved to Keana to find out those who carried out the act and why. On their way to Ruga, a Fulani camp, somehow the people (Fulani) heard of their coming and laid ambush for the soldiers

“Two of the soldiers were killed on the spot, a Captain who is the Unit Commander was also shot. But he is currently in the hospital in Makurdi.

“All the houses in that area have all been burnt down by the marauders. They have been coming from that place to attack my people. It is good that the soldiers took the proactive action,” Shawon said.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Theatre Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major Gen. Adeyemi Yekini failed as several calls to mobile phone line were not picked or returned at the time of filing this report.