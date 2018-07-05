Armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen have invaded Kola, a sleepy community in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing a policeman and raising down the whole town.

It was gathered that that scores of people were killed while several others were wounded during the attack.

Military sources said soldiers were drafted by the state Brigade Commander, Brigadier General BA Mohammed, to go after the gunmen and subsequently three of them were shot dead while four others were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development and said the police were on top of the situation.

An eye-witness said women who could not locate their wards were seen wailing uncontrollably because the attack took place by 2 am while the village was asleep and many ran to different locations in confusion.

Some of the people in the affected community fled to the mountains while houses were seen burning from the attack by the suspected herdsmen.