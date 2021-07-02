Suspected herdsmen amputate farmer in Nasarawa

Herdsmen suspected to be a bandits dislodged from other state has on Friday attacked a farmer at his farm, machetes him and cut his two hands at Ome Community in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to eye witness who disclosed to the incident to newsmen said the victim was at his farm working when the Fulani herdsmen invade his crops in the process of telling the herdsmen to leave the farm, then he was attacked.

An eye witness who narrowly escaped attacked explain the ordeal ” We were in the farm when we saw herdsmen grazing on the victim farm in the process of asked them to leave the farm, then we saw them make calls unknowingly to us we saw their men with Cutlass following us and accidentally the victim fall down on the process of running for safety when they herdsmen cut two of his hands.

At the time of filing this report Daily Sun reporter tried reaching the family of the victim but non of them was able to speak makes it abortive.

Confirming the incident, the police Public Relations Officer, Asp Nancel Rahman, who disclosed to newsmen, said “This incident is true but not two hands were severed. The left hand of the victim was severed from his wrist while a finger was severed on his right hands.”

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment, three (3) suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” he said.