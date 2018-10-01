.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The crisis in Jos, Plateau state capital, took a new dimension on Sunday when suspected gunmen reportedly invaded the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

The violence was said to have begun from Tina area of Jos North local government area and later spread to other parts.

Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the renewed attack.

The suspected gunmen were said to have made their way into UNIJOS, shooting sporadically, causing students to scamper for safety.

The police spokesman said no death was reported, but promised to make casualty figures known, if any.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that lives were lost in the attacks, including that of two students of UNIJOS.

Tyopev says the force has mobilised its armed personnel to quell unrest in some parts of the affected areas.

“We are aware of the situation around some parts of Jos North, but it has been brought under control by our men. We have deployed our armed personnel to affected parts,’’ he said.

A corps member in Jos who preferred anonymity told newsmen that the renewed incident may have been triggered by the attack on Rukuba area of Jos North.

He said the crisis subsided Sunday evening but resumed in the wee hours of Monday.

“Yeah, the university hostel was attacked. Several injuries, panics, and run about. Citizens have been warned to stay indoors to avoid been shot,” he said.

“Currently, the soldiers are patrolling the area, though we can still here sound of gunshots.

“Rain fell last night, so things calm down a bit, but as early as 4am, we started hearing gunshots again.

“The area is calm to an extent now anyways. People are in their axis.

“The boys are Plateau indigenes. I don’t know their complaints but I guess it should probably be in retaliation to the killings at Rukuba road last week.

“Security is under control, but the indigenous hoodlums are not relenting due to provocations.

“But at a specific area called Yan trailer and Tina is insecure for now as we can hear gunshots from the axis.”

People have also taken to social media to express their observations and experience.

The state government had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in two local government areas when the violence started.