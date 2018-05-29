At least one person was killed and unconfirmed number of cattle carted away in an attack on herders by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at a Borno town.

The attackers, suspected to be Boko Haram members, had attacked herders at remote Pumbum bush in Askira/Uba Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno State, on Monday afternoon, sources said.

The Incident was not known in Maiduguri, the state capital and about 170 kilometres away until Tuesday morning.

Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police was yet to ascertain the number of cattle carted away by the attackers.

He said investigation on the attack was going on, urging people to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to intensify surveillance for security of life and property.

The police boss also disclosed that the police received report about a man believed to have been slaughtered on his bed in Maiduguri, on Monday evening.

He said the deceased was reported to have stayed at home while his family members went for the Muslim evening prayers (Isha) at a nearby mosque at Bulumkutu area of the metropolis.

They, however, found him on his bed in a pool of blood when they returned home.

“At about 22:01 hours (10:01pm) yesterday (Monday), the lifeless body of one Umar Tela of Bulumkutu area, Maiduguri, was found on his bed in a pool of his blood.

The deceasd reportedly remained at home as family members went for Isha (evening) prayers in a nearby mosque only to return home and met him slaughtered by unknown persn(s),” the CP said.

He said investigation into the incident continue.