<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected bandits on Saturday killed a prominent vigilante group leader in Rukudawa community in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents identified the deceased as Rabiu Maiwelda, one of the community’s vigilante group leaders.

He was said to be on the wanted list of the armed bandits.

A source said the armed bandits were allegedly informed about the presence of the late Maiwelda who has been on the run for some time, after he learned the bandits were after his life.

“The armed bandits came heavily armed, walking around in the community, freely, heading toward where late Mr Maiwelda was seen on top of ladder plastering part of his building. They directed him to come down but Mr Maiwelda refused.

“The bandits fired multiply round of bullets on him, surprisingly, the bullets didn’t penetrate him. They forcefully brought him down and tied him down, they used a heavy stone and shattered his head,” a witness said, asking not to be named.

He was reportedly killed in the presence of several people, as no one attempted to rescue him. He left behind two wives and 13 children.

Residents say the armed bandits are freely walking unchallenged in Rukudawa, Gidan Jaja, and Tsanu communities in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

They also allege that some members of the communities are informant for the bandits. They called on the government to intensify the current military operation in the area, as the armed bandits are in total control of the community.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to calls made to him.