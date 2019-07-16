<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of the 13 suspects, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who abducted the traditional head of Daura, Magajin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, has disclosed that they were trained in Libya, adding that they demanded $30 million ransom for his release.

Recall that the Magajin Daura was abducted on May 1, before he was rescued 60 days later in the kidnappers’ hideout in Kano.

Luck, however, ran out of the gang when Police Special Forces of the Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, STS, and other SARS operatives stormed their hideout and arrested them after rescuing the Magajin Daura.

The 13 are among 40 suspects, including robbers, cattle rustlers, murderers, gun runners and communication mast battery thieves paraded at the STS grounds yesterday by DCP Frank Mba, FPRO; DCP Abba Kyari, Commander IRT, and DCP Kolo Yusuf, Commander STS.

Speaking during their parade in Abuja, Abdullahi disclosed that “some of them received training in kidnapping, combat operations and terrorism in Libya.

“I spent one year and six months undergoing the training to study how to launch attacks and withdraw in a matter of minutes.”

Leader of the kidnap gang that comprised five members from Katsina, with four from Daura, two from Kano and some foreigners, Yusuf Dahiru, disclosed that one of them, “Sarfillu Abdullahi, was in charge of surveillance.

“He was the one who showed us all the houses of the rich men and, in particular, that of the Magajin Daura before the operation. Bilat Yusuf and Abdullahi Mohammed were the members who negotiated ransom.

“They were in the negotiation for the ransom before we were arrested.”

Sarfillu said initially, he was told by the gang leader that the Magajin Daura would be kidnapped and used as bargaining tool to get other members of the gang who were earlier arrested by the Police released, saying “I was later told the Magajin Daura is a very rich man, who has a lot of money. So the plan changed to kidnap for ransom.”

Speaking at the parade, DCP Mba noted that among the 40 suspects were several robbery and kidnapping gangs.

He said: “These gang members carried out the attacks on Mother Cat Construction Industries and Marafa community in Zamfara State killing many, including a Lebanese in one of their kidnapping operations.”

Noting that some of the suspects had been arrested and prosecuted for multiple offences, he lamented they still found their way back to the society to commit further havoc.

His words: “They exploit the weak legislations in the country to find their way back to the society. Since there is no uniform legislation at both the states and federal levels to deal with the menace, it is difficult to stop them getting out.

Among items recovered from the gangs were 9 AK-47 rifles, six other assorted rifles and pistols, 283 rounds of live ammunition and AK-47 magazines.