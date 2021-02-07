



Nollywood actress, Susan Peters, says social media is dangerous to mental health.

The actress disclosed this when speaking with newsmen on Saturday.

She said: “I don’t think social media followership should be a yardstick for determining a popular person. Many celebrities were already popular before Instagram came into existence. In some instances, there are people with so many followers but very few likes. Our profession is about make-believe. Not everyone lives the kind of lifestyle they portray on social media. But then, we are in the social media era where people believe they need to post things online to amass a large followership.





“Social media is already dangerous to our mental health. Celebrities only post the good stuff about themselves. My advice to people is for them not to follow all they see on Instagram. Celebrities can be positive influencers and fans can choose someone who does good deeds, to motivate and inspire them. Anyone can be a role model. Whether the person is big or small, it does not matter, as long as one impacts lives positively.”

Speaking about the claim that she reportedly stated that women should be allowed to marry two husbands, the actress disclosed that she was misquoted.

She said: “I never said that women should be allowed to marry two husbands. I only saw a quote which I reposted on my Instagram page. I then asked a question, ‘What if we were allowed to do that?’ I later saw various posts which claimed I said women should be allowed (to marry two husbands). I wonder why people always misquote or misunderstand my points.”