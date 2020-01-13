<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Many residents of Lagos were shocked to witness a torrential rain the first the city was to record in 2020.

The rain which was witnessed this afternoon started at about 2 pm; it lasted for nearly 30 minutes leading to heavy flooding.

Many residents did not see it coming; at some point, some rain-bearing cloud appeared in the city’s sky line. And when the rains begin to pour in heavy sheets, roadside traders, artisans, and commuters were sent scampering for safety.





In Ikeja, parts of Awolowo Way, Adeniji Jones, and Allen Avenue were severely flooded. Many residents who were caught in the rain were heavily drenched.

A resident, Ola Adegoke, who described the rain as “refreshing” added that “it has helped to cool off the intense heat people have been experiencing over the weeks.

“This has also saved us from the enormous dust that has been commonplace over the past weeks.”

It was not clear if the rain was experienced all around the city; the area did not experience any rain in December 2019.