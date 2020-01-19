<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the Supreme Court delivers judgement on the Bauchi state governorship election suit on Monday, elders of the state and various groups have called for caution.

The eldera under the auspices of ‘Coalition of Elders for Peace and Good Governance in Bauchi State’ appealed to state citizens to accept the outcome of the verdict in good faith.

The elders’ call was contained in the a statement issued on Sunday signed by Sarkin Arewan Bauchi Alhaji Hassan Sharif, Mr Apolos J.H, Alhaji Abdullahi Gololo, Alhaji Lawan Mohammed Gungura, Alhaji Kawule Kakudi, Alhaji Ibrahim Hardawa, Alhaji Hassan Galadiman Wandi, Alhaji Danlami Ubale Zaranda, Alhaji Inuwa Boto and Malam Yahya Gabciyari.

Other signatories are Malam Hassan Dagu, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarkin Yamma, Garba Sa’idu Cheledi, Alhaji Mai Jama’a Damba, Alhaji Adamu K. Udubo, Alhaji Hamza S. Sakuwa, Alhaji Ahmed Alaramma Itas, Alhaji Sambo S. Jama’are, Alhaji Garba Wuro Dawakeri and Alhaji Sa’idu Adamu Ginja.

The elders’ appeal is coming against the background of tension in the state ahead of the Apex Court judgement.

They urged citizens to be peaceful and tolerant in their conduct no matter the outcome saying since the days of the Second Republic when losers went to court to seek redress, courts’ decisions had never triggered violence or crisis in the state hence the need for the citizens to maintain the tempo.





“As elders, we foresee danger in crises, and we won’t like a situation where the generation of our unborn children suffer because of the inactions of some unscrupulous elements within our midst.

“It is on this basis that we call on the good citizens of Bauchi state to maintain the tempo they are known for by accepting whatever decision the supreme court may pass as Bauchi should be our first priority”. They stated in the statement.

In the same vein, another civil society organizations known as Arewa Youth Mobilization and Mass Mobilization for Voting Wisely has urged politicians and their supporters in the state to avoid overheating the polity ahead of the supreme court’s verdict.

Addressing a press conference at NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi, its spoke person, Abdullahi Abdulkadir urged security agents to be on the alert with a view to forestalling any potential break down of law and order after the judgement.

”We should be very careful and toleran, t and remain law abiding. When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. So let us accept whatever decision made by the court in good faith,” he pleaded.