<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the Supreme Court ruling, which upheld the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the 2018 Osun State governorship election showed the judiciary as unbiased.

The judgment rejected the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Tinubu, in a series of tweets, on Friday, stated that the apex court had performed its duties without fear or favour.

The APC leader said, “Today (Friday’s) Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is a further testimony that our judiciary is firmly on course and works in sync with the people’s aspirations.

“The judgment has further vindicated the judiciary as unbiased, independent and impartial. In spite of the intimidation, unnecessary accusations and rumour-mongering, the apex court lived to its billing by dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“The court did not rule based on any hearsay but acted on the basis of the merits and demerits of the case before it. The Supreme Court and the judiciary, therefore, deserve our commendation for it has further strengthened the democratic process.”

Tinubu added that, on the issue of the Electoral Act, it was only the Independent National Electoral Commission, as the electoral body, that could apply the law appropriately with respect to elections.

According to him, the commission discharged itself creditably on the Osun election.

“The decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over Osun governorship and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor. Now, governance can begin in full swing and the people of Osun can begin to reap the fruits of the government they voted to put in place.

“I congratulate Governor Oyetola for his steadfastness and for remaining calm while the electoral case lasted. I commend the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course.

“I urge them to continue to assist the security agencies in maintaining and sustaining the peace. Governor Oyetola should be magnanimous in victory, extend his hands of fellowship to the Peoples Democratic Party and continue to unite the people,” he said.

The APC leader noted that the party must be commended for standing firmly behind the governor.

“Also, PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have exercised and exhausted their rights as expected of them. I praise them for their doggedness.

“It is now time to rally round and join hands with the government to move Osun to the Next Level,” he added.