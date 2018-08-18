A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Denis Edozie, has passed on.

Mr Edozie died at his home town in Enugu State on August 18, at age 84.

A statement from the special assistant on media to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen confirmed the death of Mr Edozie on Saturday.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has been informed of the demise of a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Dennis Onyejife Edozie, CON, who died in his country home at Independence Layout, Enugu State today on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the age of 84 years.

“On behalf of himself and the entire Judiciary, the Hon CJN commiserates with the family of the late jurist and urges the family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch served his country patriotically rising to sit on the Bench of the country’s apex court for nearly three years.

The statement adds that Mr Edozie was born on November 10, 1935 in Enugu, South East Nigeria, and was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court on January 6, 2003.

He served in that capacity till his retirement on November 10, 2005 when he attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

According to the statement, the CJN was informed about the death of the former Justice, by a son of the deceased.

“The deceased son, Mr. Chikezie Edozie, confirmed the demise of the former Justice in a telephone call to the Chief Registrar of the Court, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, today, (Saturday).

“The Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria prays for the peaceful repose of Justice Denis Onyejife Edozie and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement said.