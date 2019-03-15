



The Supreme Court has set aside the May 21, 2015 decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) which disbarred Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kule Kalejaye, for engaging in professional misconduct.

Kalejaye, who was once a lawyer to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and then Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was found by the LPDC to have engaged in an ex-parte confidential communication with the Chairman of the 2008 Osun Governorship Tribunal, Justice Thomas Naron, a decision he appealed.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court upheld Kalejaye’s appeal on the grounds that the trial procedure at the LDPC was flawed. Justice Centus Nweze read the lead judgment.