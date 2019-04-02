<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Supreme Court has affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, that recalled 181 sacked personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), struck out the appeal filed by the Corps challenging the lower court’s decision.

The acting CJN, who led four other justices, held that the apex court lacked that jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He said that Section 248 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) placed all legal disputes emanating from the National Industrial Court (NIC) to terminate at the Court of Appeal.

Muhammad further said that that apex court was therefore not vested with the jurisdiction to entertain such appeals.

“In the circumstance, the appellant applicant has reached its limit and the appeal is therefore struck out. The matter has come to its finality,” he said.

The lost appeal was filed by NSCDC against the judgment by the NIC, reinstating 182 of its personnel who were wrongly dismissed.

NIC had, in a judgment on March 19, 2015, ordered the NSCDC to reinstate the sacked staff with their full emoluments from the time they were illegally dismissed.

The trial court also ordered NSCDC to return the employment letters to the affected personnel and pay all arrears of their salaries amounting to about N1.2 billion.

The court restrained the NSCDC from further tampering with the employment of the affected personnel.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the NSCDC, and Immigration and Prisons Service Board (who were respondents at the NIC) appealed the judgment, but failed to diligently prosecute it.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Moore Adumein, in a ruling on July 18, 2016, upheld the respondents’ request and dismissed the appeal for lack of diligent prosecution.

It would be recalled that Obono Musa and 180 others had sued the then Commandant General, NSCDC, alleging unlawful termination of their employments.