



The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed the judgment of the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal which ordered interim forfeiture of N2.4 billion allegedly traced to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The apex court, in a ruling delivered dismissed an application filed by Mrs. Jonathan, seeking to upturn the interim forfeiture order made last year by the appellate court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had traced the said sum to her and alleged that it was proceed of illegal activities.

According to a statement by the commission, the said amount was surreptitiously kept in the EcoBank Plc., bank account of La Wari Furniture and Baths Limited.

Justice Mojisola Olaterogun had in 2017 ordered the interim forfeiture of the money, and held that anyone interested in it should appear before the court to show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the former first lady then approached the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, seeking to upturn the ruling of the lower court.

However, ruling on the appeal on January 12, 2018, the appellate court, in a lead judgement read by Justice Mojeed Owoade, upheld the interim forfeiture order.

This prompted Mrs. Jonathan to file an appeal at the apex court to challenge the ruling of the lower court. However, the five-man panel of Supreme Court Justices, in a unanimous ruling, delivered yesterday, upheld the interim forfeiture of the N2.4 billion.

On March 8, a five-man panel of Supreme Court Justices, had in a unanimous judgement, also dismissed a similar appeal against the interim forfeiture order of a Federal High Court, Lagos, for the sum $8.4m traced to her by the EFCC and believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.