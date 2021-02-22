



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger has thrown its weight behind Sheik Ahmad Gumi’s negotiations with and granting “blanket amnesty” to bandits.

The influential Christian group also called on traditional and other religious leaders to imitate Gumi’s efforts.

The Chairman of the Niger state chapter of the association, Mathias Echioda, stated this on Sunday while speaking to Voice of Nigeria in recognition of the Islamic cleric’s continued cajoling of bandits to release people kidnapped, including schoolchildren, in return for amnesty and cash reward.

Mr. Echioda said, “We’ve identified, support Sheik Gumi’s mission. We are on the same page with him as far as bringing lasting solutions to insecurity is concerned.”





While praying for the safe release of other kidnapped victims following the successful release of the NSTA bus passengers, he further appealed for people’s support of the government’s effort to improve the security of lives and properties.

Mr. Echioda added, “We also pray that God will touch the armed bandits. So they can have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society so that we can all have peace and progress in Niger State and Nigeria in general.”

He urged all leaders in the state to use the fear of God in exercising their duties.