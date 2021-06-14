The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Sunday expressed its readiness to work with other donor partners and the Government of Nigeria to put appropriate policies in place and advance peace and security in the North-East.

This was even as the agency said effective peace solutions in Nigeria should involve all stakeholders, particularly those affected by the conflict.

Paul Nyulaku, a representative of UK FCDO, said this in Abuja at North East Conflict Management and Stabilization (NECMS) Programme joint consortium learning event and press conference.

The event was organised by UK FCDO, Mercy Corps (MC), Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), and Okapi Consulting/Radio Ndarason International.

Nyulaku while delivering his goodwill message at the event said peace building initiatives had never been more critical in Nigeria following the devastating impacts of insecurity, which had claimed many lives, destroyed livelihoods and impacted negatively on the economy in the North-East.

He added that insurgency rolls back any progress achieved, and Peace is critical to sustained economic growth and development.

Nyulaku however, says that peace does not just happen as all key stakeholders must work at it. He stated that effective response to conflict requires a comprehensive approach at all levels and the views of the people affected by the conflict matter in the process of working out the solutions.





“I am aware that many useful community platforms that have done a great job were established to promote dialogue and reconciliation under NECMS. We hope the work of these groups and achievements realised is sustained and hopefully taken up by ongoing programmes in the North-East”, he said.

He informed that the UK had been supporting the consortium to implement the NECMS in the past five years.

Nyulaku said the learning event was an opportunity to discuss lessons learned during the implementation of the programme and share insights on approaches and challenges experienced in implementing peace building programmes in violent and highly volatile contexts.

He said that the lessons shared would help the UK plan future peace building programmes.

He said: “I envisage this is same for other donor partners. I do hope you find discussions on how NECMS managed to deliver the programme, key results achieved across the different work streams and what could be of interest to other donor partners insightful.

“I wish to thank Mercy Corps and other consortium partners: Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) and Okapi Radio for the opportunity to give the opening remarks at this important event

“I hope that through this event, key requirements for reconciliation and peace will be placed on the agenda towards improving the conflict situation in the North-East.”