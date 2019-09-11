<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following her appointment as the Imo State Environmental Ambassador, Nigeria women’s national team captain, Desire Oparanozie who hails from Owerri in Imo state has disclosed her excitement with the new role.

The Guingamp player posted a picture of the award certificate on her twitter page with the caption “Honoured to have been named the state environmental ambassador by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. Together we shall make Imo great again. #MyImo #OurImo #GoGreenStayGreen”

Honoured to have been named the state environmental ambassador by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. Together we shall make Imo great again. #MyImo #OurImo #GoGreenStayGreen pic.twitter.com/bTjWMHjdWE — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) September 9, 2019

Despite playing in foreign leagues for almost 10 years, the former Bayelsa Queens player has not forgotten her roots and most recently organised a sports clinic for young female students in her home state.