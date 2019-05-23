<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In-form striker Victor Osimhen scores the 19th goal of the season in Sporting Charleroi 2-1 away win to Kortrijk at Guldensporenstadion Wednesday night.

The 20 Nigeria international scored twice in the 42nd and 56th minute to cancel out the opener scored for Kortrijk by out of favour former U23 Nigeria striker Imoh Ezekiel and the win takes Charleroi a step closer to playing in the Europa League.

Osimhen who is currently on a season-long loan at Charleroi from VfL Wolfsburg but Serie A giant AC Milan lining up a move for Lagos-born star this summer despite the fact that Belgium club have a clause to sign him permanently in the summer when his loan spell expires.

Osimhen now has 19 goals this season in the Belgium league with 12 goals from 25 games in the regular season and six in 8 games in the Europa League play-off. In the Belgium Cup, he scored once in two games and hoping to make the final Super Eagles squad heading to Egypt next month for the African Cup of Nations.