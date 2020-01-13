<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi produced a solid display between the sticks for Kaizer Chiefs in the 3-0 win over Cape Town FC in Sunday’s PSL game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Akpeyi, 33, kept his second consecutive clean sheet against the Cape Town-based club, after also shutting out Highlands Park in Wednesday’s 3-0 home win.

Chiefs bossed the game and created more scoring opportunities but on few occasions when questions were asked of the Nigerian goalie, he was up to the task.





But, the host continued to press, they went in front after Kearyn Baccus set up Colombian forward Leonardo Castro in the 11th minute.

After the half-time break, Chiefs continued from where they left off with Samir Nurkovic doubling their advantage seven minutes after the hour mark.

And in the 67th minute, Erick Matholo added the third goal as Ernst Middendorp’s side picked their 13th win of the campaign.