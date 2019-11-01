<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has observed that the bane of Nigeria’s development has to do with lack of research, provision of database and statistics for planning.

He said the database of good quality are essential for government and institutions to accurately plan, evacuate and fund development activities.

Onuesoke who made the statement at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos while on his way from Kigali, Rwanda on a three day climate change programme explained that every modern development plan today depends on research work, data and statistics but the case of Nigeria case seems to be difference.

Describing development as critical and essential to the sustenance and growth of any nation, the PDP chieftain pointed out that a country is classified as developed when it is able to provide qualitative life for her citizenry, adding that provision of such qualitative should be backed up with effective data base.

He recalled that Nigeria in the last 50 years has been battling with the problems of development in spite of huge human, material and natural resources in her possession because of lack of planning due to absent of research and accurate data base.

Onuesoke wondered how could there be development in the country when there are no data base on working age, no accurate statistics on state populations, no projection on how to accommodate fresh graduates and no security data on how to prevent future crime occurrence among others.

“Could you imagine government presenting annual budget without research, accurate data and statistics about tonnage of weight that will pass our roads annually. No research institutes for specially gifted children and graduates. There are no records on farmers, mechanics carpenters and other professions. We just allocate transformers without knowing the consuming ratio of the environment. How do you install transforms without knowing the consumer ratio of the location?”

Stressing further on the importance of provision of data, Onuesoke pointed out that Senegal, an African country recently launched a new online database of human trafficking cases that will help the country crack down on a rampant crime that is little understood, highlighting hotspots and profiling crooks in a bid to curb the growing trade in people.

He argued that if ordinary Senegal could launch such a data base on the monitoring of its citizenry, then Nigeria who is the giant of Africa should be able to do better than that.

Onuesoke advised that for there to be growth and development in Nigeria, the Government need to come out with faithful implementation of development plan with commitment on the part of the leaders and absence of corruption backed with effective data base and statistic.