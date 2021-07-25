Sunday Igboho: Yoruba group woos supporters to Cotonou with free accommodation

A Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odudua, has mobilised supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, for the court case involving the activist at the Cour D’Appal De Cotonou on Monday.

In a press statement, the group also offered to provide free accommodation for Nigerians who travelled to Benin Republic to support Sunday Igboho.

The group made it known that no fewer than 30 supporters had arrived in Benin Republic ahead of the court sitting expected to hold on Monday.

“Please don’t be deceived, we still need more people in Benin Republic to prove that Igboho is not a criminal.

“We have just only 30 people right now in Benin Republic. Call these numbers if you want address and free accommodation,” the group said.

The PUNCH had reported that the Beninese court adjourned Igboho’s case till Monday after his five lawyers failed to convince the prosecutor that he had no case to answer.

The Beninese authorities have, however, released Ropo, the agitator’s wife, who was arrested with the 48-year-old activist on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

On his part, Igboho was returned to police custody.

The lawyers had said that during the hearing, prosecutors claimed Igboho was on a watchlist for alleged trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.

While urging Igboho’s supporters to stay away from the court proceedings on Monday, the lawyer assured them that the legal team will fight harder to ensure his freedom.

He said, “When we went to court on Thursday, we had a large turnout of Igbho’s supporters. I frowned at their action. They should stay at home and let us do our job. Igboho is accused of causing disorderliness and civil unrest. If they are now mobilising to court, it may send a wrong signal. They should support him with prayers from home.

“There is no accord between Nigeria and Benin that allows Benin to extradite Igboho to Nigeria. He can only be extradited on political grounds. In that regard, the law won’t apply.

“It is important that Igboho is not extradited to Nigeria under any circumstances. It is better for him to die here in Benin than be extradited to Nigeria.”