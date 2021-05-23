The Yoruba Nation Solidarity Rally train arrived Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday as hundreds of agitators trooped to the city from the neighbouring Southwest states.

The city stood still for several hours, as agitators embarked on a rally while awaiting the arrival of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho)

The agitators, who converged under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua, chanted various solidarity songs to show their seriousness about the mission.

They began the rally at Isikan Roundabout, Akure, where they moved to some other parts of the ancient town peacefully.

The agitators comprised women, youths, okada riders, traders and artisans among others. They were in attires inscribed with ‘Omo Oduduwa ni mi’.

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Western Nigeria Security Network (a.k.a Operation Amotekun), Nigerian Army and other local security agents were also stationed at strategic locations in the town to ensure law and order was maintained.





At the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, the Yoruba rights activist, Igboho said the agitation for Yoruba Nation would not stop until it was realised.

Igboho, who arrived at the palace at about 3:00 p.m., said there was a need for the traditional rulers to be given prominent roles in the constitution to get them more involved in the administration of the state and local governments.

He said traditional rulers “are supposed to be the fathers of all, but they have been relegated. I believe all these anomalies will end when the Yoruba Nation comes to being.

“Politicians have sold us to Fulanis. The Fulanis are now beyond their controls. It is time we free ourselves. There is no going back on the agitation. We do not want an election in 2023. I have a strong belief that we are going to succeed.”

He noted that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu “is in support of the rally that was held in Akure. The governor is aware of our rally. We are no more under the Fulani again. All we want is Yoruba Nation.”

Speaking on behalf of Deji of Akure, the Edemo of Akureland, Chief Afolabi Fayehun urged the agitators to be peaceful and not turn the rallies to violence.