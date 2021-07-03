Sunday Igboho: I’ve not been arrested

The embattled Yoruba National agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has debunked the news of his arrest.

Igboho, whose house was invaded on Thursday, escaped the invasion, although two persons were killed and 13 persons were arrested and paraded by the Department of State Services in Abuja.

But late on Friday night, an online medium had reported that Igboho was arrested by the DSS at the Sat Guru Maharaj Ji Camp and had been taken to Abuja.

Igboho’s aides, as well as those close to Guru Maharaj Ji, told newsmen in separate interviews that the story was not true.

Igboho also debunked his rumoured arrest in a recorded voice message played on Facebook by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, during a live show at about 11:59pm on Friday.

Igboho, who spoke in Yoruba language, said he was still at his house in Ibadan.

He said, “Good evening my fans. I thank you all. My name is Sunday Igboho and today is July 2 , 2021. I have been hearing that they have arrested me at Guru Maharaj Ji. It is a lie. I was not at Guru Maharaj Ji. I am in my house in Ibadan and nobody arrested me.” [sic]

Meanwhile, one of Igboho’s maternal uncles simply identified as Alfa, was said to be one of those killed during the invasion of his residence by DSS operatives.

Newsmen gathered that Alfa was a younger brother of Igboho’s mum.

One of Igboho’s aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Alfa was on a visit to the house and was praying when the security agents stormed the house and opened fire there.

The second person who was shot dead during the raid on the house was identified as Saheed, popularly known as Adogan.

Adogan, was said to have hailed from Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where Igboho has business interests.

The source said that Adogan was popular around Alekuwodo and that his killing had been described as a sad incident among Igboho’s aides.

The source said, “You know that people were always many in the house. There are even some persons there that chief does not recognise. Getting their full identities is difficult.

“But the Alfa that cane on a visit from Ogun State was chief’s uncle. He was praying when the soldiers and DSS arrived and started shooting. He was shot and he died there. His corpse was taken away.

“Adogan was also shot dead. His death pained everybody. He hailed from Osogbo, Alekuwodo area. His first name is Saheed, but I don’t know his surname.”