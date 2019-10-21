<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has assured the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation of support for the silver medal-winning Nigeria Amputee Football team for doing the nation proud at the just concluded 5th African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football in Angola.

President of the federation, Suleiman Isah, revealed that the minister, who had earlier sent a congratulatory message to the team, also called the leadership of the federation after their arrival to further express his commendations for the resilience of the players and assured that the sports ministry would assist them to cover the expenditure and credit incurred to the tournament.

The minister who spoke to the federation president on telephone said: “I have twitted to congratulate the Special Eagles even before their return to the country and Nigeria is very proud of them for coming back with a medal after 17 years.”

He stated that the arrangement for the Special Eagles to travel to the African championship began before he assumed office but that he has been adequately briefed.

“The department charged with Para Sports has briefed me adequately about the plight of the federation and we are leaving no stone unturned to assist any federation that has made the country proud.”