The executive commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Sunday Dare, says it is a blessing for Nigerians to observe the Muslim Eid-el-Fitr celebration for the third consecutive time in relative peace.

In a statement on Friday, Dare thanked the Nigerian military “for holding their ground and keeping the boarders of the nation intact.”

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the successes recorded by his administration.

While congratulating Muslim faithful across the nation, the former journalist called on everyone to join the anti-corruption fight and make the country more prosperous.

“I congratulate all Muslims on this great day. May all your prayers be answered,” Dare said.

“As we celebrate, let’s be conscious of our civic responsibility to join the fight against corruption and make our land more prosperous. Nigeria will only be great when we all agree to make her great.

“We are so blessed to be celebrating a third consecutive Eid-el Fitr under relative peace and quiet. Under the previous administration, going to public places was done with a lot of trepidation.

“Today, the security marshal plan of President Muhammadu Buhari has secured our lives and property.

“Today, I must acknowledge the great sacrifice by our men and women of the military. We cannot thank you enough.”

Dare, who was also one of the front line editors during the struggle for the actualization of June 12, thanked Buhari for “bringing courage and a commitment to leadership” by honoring MKO Abiola with the GCFR.

“This is the hallmark of true leadership.” he said.