President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Saturday, leave for Nouakchott, Mauritania, to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government from June 30 to July 2, 2018.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart from Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials, would be on the President’s entourage.

“President Buhari, in his capacity as the leader of the AU theme of the year: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, will make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme.

“President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the margins of the Summit.

“Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will engage the attention of the African leaders during the Summit.

“He will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world,” the statement said.