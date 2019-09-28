<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the nation gears up towards its 59th independence day anniversary celebrations on October Ist, various leaders have continued to bare their minds on the state of the nation, one of whom is His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The revered traditional ruler decried the rate of out of school children in the nation, particularly in the northern part. He said it was unislamic to roam the streets begging for alms under the guise of Almajiri. He said that begging was not permissible in the religion of Islam stressing that hunger was the major reason for such a menace.

Alhaji Muhammad made this known this on Friday at a public lecture organised in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Celebration held at the Abuja National Mosque.

The event had in attendance; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip; Engr. Rauf Aregbesola, Minister for Interior; Muhammad Musa Bello, FCT Minister, among other dignitaries.

Alhaji Muhammad who gave the opening address at the event , also expressed his worry over the death rate of illegal Nigerian migrants in the deserts and on the seas as a result of illegal migration to other countries in search of greener pastures.

He urged the government and other stakeholders to stand up to their responsibilities by finding a lasting solution to these and many other national problems.