



The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday urged Muslim Ummah to support Islamic institutions to ensure brighter future for children.

Abubakar spoke at the 1st Qur’anic Graduation for 63 Students of Sheikh Sidi Attahiru Ibrahim Institute for Qur’anic and General Studies in Sokoto.

He said: “Our children future always remain the responsibility of all of us, as such the commitment and dedication to achieve such is non-negotiable.

“So, I urged all of you to support this institutions in order to help our children to become more productive and better leaders in the next generation.

“Moreover, such commitment has been our father’s legacy that we are enjoying today and so it will be generous to also do the same to our children.”

The monarch prayed for more children to graduate from such institutions and urged the graduates to continue to seek for more knowledge.

According to the monarch, such will surely serve to improve your skills, knowledge and sustain your memory standard.

The sultan pledged to support the institution and commended the teachers’ foresight in ensuring the students’ success.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, restated the state government’s commitment to support children education in the state.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the Permanent Sectary, Ministry for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Haruna Maishanu, commended the institution for such a giant strive.

He called on the graduates to judiciously utilise their knowledge to improve their living standard and extend such for the overall development of the society.

Earlier, the Institution Director, Sheikh Mustapha Attahiru, commended the state government and the Sultanate Council for their support in achieving the success.

He congratulated the graduating students and commended the teachers for their dedication and commitment.