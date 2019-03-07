



Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, on Wednesday urged Muslims to start looking out for the new moon of Rajab 1440AH.

Abubkar stated this in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and Sultanate Council in Sokoto.

The Sultan said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday March 7, equivalent to 29th day of Jumada al-Thani 1440AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rajab 1440AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Rajab 1440AH on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The monarch prayed to Allah to help religious leaders and the entire Ummah discharge their religious duty.

The Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar that comes two month before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.