The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, to develop satellite towns in order to decongest the city centre.

Abubakar III, who is also the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the advice when he led a delegation of religious and traditional leaders on a visit to the minister.

The monarch said if the satellite towns were well developed, there would be less demand on infrastructures at the city centre.

The Sultan urged Bello to be fair and just to all and sundry and discharge his responsibilities effectively with the fear of Allah.

“Since you have the opportunity to occupy the office of the FCT Minister, please see how you can develop the satellite towns so that you decongest the city centre.

“This will ensure that many people, if they finish their work, they will go out of the city centre so that there will be less demand on infrastructure at the capital here.

“I think it is very important that we look at such. This is our little advice to you,” he said.

The monarch said the purpose of the visit was to show solidarity, respect and commitment to further strengthen the strong ties that had been existing between the NSCIA and all administrations in the country.

The minister restated his commitment to work assiduously to develop infrastructures in the territory with a view to making the city one of the best in the world.

Bello, who thanked the Sultan for the historic visit and fatherly advice, also praised him for his role in promoting religious harmony in the country.