The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Catholic bishops in the country to continue to preach peaceful coexistence among the people.

The monarch made the call when members of the Catholic Bishops Conference, who were in the state for their annual conference, paid him a courtesy visit in his place in Sokoto on Friday.

He maintained that leaders should always tell the truth and stop hiding under religion and ethnicity to mislead the people.

“We should not allow radicals among us to mislead us. We need to stay together and work for the sake of humanity.

“We belong to different religions but many other things bind us together.

“These are issues that will enhance our unity, progress and development,” he said.

The monarch assured the Catholic bishops of his commitment towards strengthening peaceful coexistence in the country.

He added that such visit would go a long way in promoting mutual understanding among adherents of the two religions.

In his remarks, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, commended the Sultan for his condemnation of acts of terrorism in Nigeria.

“Your condemnation of acts of terrorism even when it is perpetuated by some radical Muslim fundamentalists is worthy of praise.

“You have indeed, showed to the whole world that you are a father not only to Muslims but also to everyone who is in need of your care and protection,” he said.

Akubueze noted that the monarch had shown the willingness to always dialogue between Muslims and Christians in the country.

“This dialogue has been going on between the Sultan and the Catholic Church. In particular, I want to note the cordial relationship you share with Catholic members in the country,” he added.