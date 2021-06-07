The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, says what the country needs at this time is excellent and purposeful leadership.

Abubakar said this during the inauguration of an ultramodern camp for Muslim and Christians pilgrims in Bauchi state.

He called on leaders to strive to ensure that they fulfill the purpose for which they were elected to their various positions.

“Leaders should always strive to do what the people want, because it is the main reason they were voted into power by the people.

“What the country needs now is excellent and purposeful leadership. Leadership has been bestowed on us by Allah. We should know that one day, we will all give account of our stewardship in the hereafter.





“It is incumbent on us as leaders to discharge our responsibilities to the best of our ability. The followers are looking up to us for effective leadership. That is what we have to do in order to make the country better.”

The sultan also appreciated the Bauchi state governor for making efforts to establish unity between the two religions in the state.

“I would like to thank the governor for finding it fit to build this place and like I have heard, it is not just for Muslim pilgrims, it is for Christians too,” he said.

“This is because the two major religions undertake such trips to holy lands and anybody can use this facility, and that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be, because we are one big family.”