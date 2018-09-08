Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, says everything is not right in Nigeria.

He said this when he received the Catholic bishops of Nigeria at his palace in Sokoto on Friday.

He said the country is saddled with problems, hence, the need for religious leaders to unite and ensure a peaceful environment.

“Politics is a choice, like religion, therefore, let’s not fight each other because of defection,” he said.

“We must tell ourselves the truth and speak the truth. Everything is not okay in Nigeria. Let’s stop hiding under religion, ethnicity or region. I know we have problems in Nigeria. Let’s not deceive ourselves.

“There is no fight between Christianity and Islam, but maybe disagreement between Muslims and Christians. But we must try and fish out extremists in our midst. Though, you cannot completely fish out bad eggs from the society, we should continue doing our part to ensure a peaceful country.

“We have our problems and challenges. But we should collectively try and overcome them. As leaders, we must try and work for peace. There is no problem in this world that defies solution unless we are not honest. If not, we will overcome the problems.

“We must also educate our followers that despite the challenges, we belong to one God Almighty but choose to worship God in different ways.”