The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims to watch out for the new moon of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, 1440AH as from Sunday, September 9.

Professor Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, disclosed this in a statement he signed in Sokoto on Saturday.

Junaidu said, “This is to inform the Muslim community that Sunday, September 9, 2018, equivalent to 29th day of Zulhajji 1439AH, shall be the day to watch out for the new moon of Muharram 1440AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest District or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan, he said, wished Muslims guidance in the discharge of their religious obligations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Muharram is the first month in the Islamic calendar.