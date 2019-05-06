<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of the crescent in many parts of Nigeria signalling the beginning of the Ramadan fast and has therefore declared Monday as the first day of fasting in the country.

NSCIA the announcement through its verified Twitter account on Sunday evening.

“We wish to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that the crescent of the month of Ramadan 1440 has been sighted. Therefore, tomorrow Monday, May 6, 2019 is the first day of Ramadan,” NSCIA tweeted.

Simwal, a member of the moonsighting committee of Nigeria, confirmed it in a tweet where he quoted the Sultan of Sokoto: “His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto has authorised me to inform the general public that Ramadan crescent was sighted in different locations in Nigeria this evening, a compilation of more results is going on. Taraweeh prayers can commence, he will make an official declaration shortly.”

Muslims observe the 29 or 30 days fast during the Islamic month of Ramadan and abstain from food and sexual relations from dawn to dusk. They also strive to engage in more acts of worship.