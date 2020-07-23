



The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, has declared Friday 31st July 2020, as the 10th day of Zulhijia 1441 and the day of Eid-el-Kabir.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, also advised on how to observe prayers across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement issued signed by the Chairman, Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sambo Junaidu.





“In view of the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State to observe Eid prayers in their Jumu’at mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid grounds.

“Also, the council advises the muslim communities throughout the country to observe Eid prayers at Jumu’at Mosques to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” the statement partly read.

While wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings, Sultan Abubakar urged faithful to pray for the peace, progress, and development of the country.