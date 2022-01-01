Sultan blames lack of love for killings in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has blamed the lack of love for the prevalence of killings, confusion and acrimonious relationship among Nigerians.

The Sultan, who spoke when Governor Nyesom Wike and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, visited him in Sokoto, said if there was love, all the acrimonies, confusions and killings would not have taken place.

Alhaji Abubakar’s spoke in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by Governor Nyesom Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kevin Ebiri.

The Sultan said people kill without any motive, saying that blood tasty people kill anyhow because there is no love, and there is no godliness.

The Sultan assured that he would continue to build bridges and cement relationships between the peoples of Sokoto and Rivers States.

Sultan said, “Whatever we have done, it is what our forefathers and religion ordered us to do, and we will do more to strengthen our relationship so that we can have a peaceful society.

“So that we can have a country that we can be proud of and say yes, ‘this is the Nigeria that we dream of’. Not the Nigeria that we hear sad news of killing innocent people, unnecessary shedding of blood.”

Earlier, Wike had deplored bandits attack in Sokoto State and commiserated with the government and the Sultan over the unwarranted killing of innocent citizens by bandits.

The Rivers State governor expressed dismay over the wanton killing of innocent citizens by bandits in Sokoto and other parts of the country.

Wike said, “We have had a long-standing relationship and so the people of Rivers State have told me to commiserate with you and the people of Sokoto State.

“I’m sorry for what happened and we believe God will give the families that have lost their loved ones the courage, give them the strength to bear this unnecessary loss of lives.

“You have been trying to stabilise all the religious groups, all the ethnic groups, to understand we have no other country than our country call Nigeria.

“You have always spoken out irrespective of whether he touches on Moslems, whether it touches on Christians, or whether it touches on those who don’t have religion.

“You have always spoken out and you have admonished government where necessary in terms of insecurity, in terms of other crisis, in terms of poverty.

“You have always spoken out and to advise the government on the best way to try and see that things get better for the citizens of the country,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Sokoto, just like many other states in the North, has been experiencing wanton killings by bandits.

The military and other security agencies are carrying out operations to clear the state of criminals at present.