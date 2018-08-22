The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians in the country to make sacrifice in ensuring the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Sultan Abubakar gave the advice in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians, which he delivered in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He said, “Politicians need to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria and always consider such as the priority in governance.

“Nigeria is above all of us and peace and unity of the country should always remain our priority.

“All our political parties should always consider Nigeria first and, as we are approaching the elections, it is our hope that politicians will allow the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Moreover, our youths should not allow any selfish politician to use them in distracting the relative peace and unity in the country.

“The distraction of peaceful democracy in any society will only set it backwards in all areas of human development,” Sultan said.

He called on all eligible voters to get their Permanent Voter Cards, as such was the only weapon for them to elect the leaders of their choice.

The monarch further urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies toward securing the country, pointing out that security was a collective responsibility.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other leaders in the country.