Former Jigawa State governor, Alhjai Sule Lamido, has predicted that Nigerians will witness the extinction of political parties that were built around certain personalities.

He said: “It wouldn’t matter if people like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Abdullahi Adamu, Danjuma Goje, they all dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and there is no way their exit shakes PDP.”

Lamido was speaking in Dutse during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting for the replacement of officers that were either dead or defected to other political parties.

As he stated, the death of Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Solomon Lar, or the defection of Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe whom were all former PDP Chairman have not reduced the party’s strength, neither the departure of even former President Obasanjo who dumped the party after he was picked and made the president.

“In politics there is no shame when people eat their vomit because there shouldn’t be any compulsion in one’s political ideology.”

Lamido, who beckoned on those that had left the party to return, declared that it was the choice of a son who soiled his mother’s bedspread to wait for the sheet to dry and return to the bed or change to another bed entirely.

The former Jigawa State governor said the PDP is like mother and those leaving the party should be treated as the sons, who he said, the mother shouldn’t be blamed for their misdeeds.

Lamido said the PDP, as a political party, was found to survive without the support of any individuals influence, stressing it did not matter who left the PDP because their departure would not kill the party.