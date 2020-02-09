<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Sukur community in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State has rejected the district head appointed over them.

He told the state government that the appointment could cause further chaos in the area which has long been traumatised by Boko Haram attacks.

“The appointment of Ijaraful Bayal as the new district head of Sukur by Adamawa State Government is not in any way accepted to Sukur sons and daughters,” the Sukur Development Association said in a press statement passed to journalists in the state capital, Yola.

The release, signed by the Chairman of the association, Toma Kami, said the Sukur people feel strongly that equity requires a Sukur son to hold “the only recognised functionary of government presence in Sukur land, hence the appointment of a Margi man as our district head is repugnant to justice.”

Expressing the possibility of a threat to peace, the association stated, “The nomination and appointment of a successor to our late district head who was a father to the duly nominated successor but abruptly denied the right has truncated the law of Mubi Emirate Council.

“This to us and all law abiding citizens is tantamount to jeopardizing the fragile peace of Madagali LGA and in deed Adamawa State.”





The Sukur District, which was created in 1991 when a Sukur descent, Rev Ezra Makarma, became the district head, is about 30 kilometres to Gwoza, Boko Haram red zone in Borno State.

After the pioneer district head died in 2017, an election was held in 2018 which produced the late district head’s son, Markus Ezra Makarma, as elected successor.

But it was gathered Sunday that succession politics played out over time around the corridors of the supervisory Mubi Emirate Council and the state Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, and Ijaraful Bayal became a co-nominee with Markus Makarma.

When Governor Ahmadu Fintiri came to the duty of naming the new district head two weeks ago, he chose Ijaraful Bayal.

The Sukur Development Association lamented in its statement, “The Sukur people have always been the focal point of attacks politically, socially and economically. Now, the only thing we hold dear to our chest has been confisticated…with the notion that we can do nothing about it.”

The association concluded that “the peaceful coexistence with our neighbours in Madagali is now practically imperiled by the actions of this present government,” and asked the government, among other prayers, to restore “our mandate through the appointment of Sukur district head from the royal family.”