



The suit seeking removal of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, from office, suffered a setback on Tuesday, due to irregular service of originating processes on the Nigerian Police Council, 4th defendant in the matter.

Consequently, the suit has been adjourned to March 30, for definite hearing.

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara, filed the suit following the decision of President Muhammad Buhari to extend the tenure of Adamu as Inspector-General of Police by three months after his retirement on Feb. 1.





By the suit, the plaintiff wants an order of the court for Adamu to resign from office, having spent the mandatory 35 years in service.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the 1st defendant, IGP Adamu is the 2nd defendant, while the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is the 3rd defendant.