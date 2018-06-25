A student of the Lagos State University, LASU, on Monday jumped into the river from Falomo Bridge in a bid to commit suicide.

The student’s name was given as Kingsley Gabriel.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has said.

The student was said to have been quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA officials who responded swiftly to the incident.

A LASWA source said Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station after he was rescued by officials.

It was not clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping from the Falomo Bridge into the water.

Recently, a woman was said to have jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge and was never seen since then.