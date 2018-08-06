Five suicide bombers lost their lives in unsuccessful attacks on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Sunday

The explosions however made many residents to feel a surge of anxiety.

Though it was learnt that there was no other death from the multiple explosions other than the five suicide attackers, three residents of Kaleri, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, which was attacked by the suicide bombers, were injured.

A statement by the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North East Zonal office, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

The short statement read that: “Multiple explosion rocked outskirts of Maiduguri, Kaleri area at 9:53pm on Sunday.

“Casualty figure for yesterday’s bomb blast was five suicide bombers and three other persons were injured in the Incident.”