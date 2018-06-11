A male suicide bomber strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device has killed one Civilian JTF and injured four others at a security formation at Baga road area in Maiduguri.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in the state, Mr Wakil Maye, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

Maye said the bomber was intercepted by the CJTF, who sighted the bomber from a distance.

“When he couldn’t reach his target, he quickly detonated the explosives, killing himself, one civilian JTF and injuring four others,’’ said Maye.

He said that the police Explosive Ordinance Device team were deployed to sanitise the scene.

Malam Bello Danbatta, the Spokesperson of the CJTF, also confirmed that one of its members was killed by the suicide bomber while defending his country.

Danbatta said that the bomber was targeting Muslim faithfuls performing midnight (Tahajjud) prayers of the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He said the injured were evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital for medication while the male deceased was handed over to his family for burial.