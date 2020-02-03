<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the unsuccessful attempt by one Nathaniel Samuel of Maraban Damishi in Chikun local government of Kaduna State to denote an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Living Faith Sabon Tasha, the state police command has advised the management of schools, worship centres, motor parks and markets to reintroduce the usual checks of vehicles and luggage.

This was contained in a statement released by the state command and signed by the spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo on Monday.

According to the statement, ‘On 02/02/2020 at about 0930hrs, One Nathaniel Samuel ‘M’ of Maraban Damishi via Maraban Rido in Chikun L.G.A was arrested by the Police inside Living Faith Church at Sabon Tasha while the Church service was ongoing.





“He was arrested in possession of some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in his bag. The suspect was said to have kept the bag on the church’s seat and went into a restroom for over an hour.

“He is currently being interrogated at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department while efforts are on to apprehend his accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri, assures the good people of Kaduna State of adequate security through the proactive measures adopted by the Command recently.

He further directs all Police officers in the Command to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

The Command also advises management of Schools, places of Worship, Motor Parks, Markets, Recreational Centres and other Public Places to revive the usual checks on vehicles and luggage, especially at entrance points.