Four civilian security Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives have been killed and five others injured in a suicide bomb attack at a Borno Central town.

A male suicide bomber detonated explosives near a telecommunication mast at Mandarari Village in Konduga Local Government of Borno State at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police Commissioner, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident. He said five other persons were also injured.

“A male suicide bomber detonatd [an] IED on his body near an Airtel mast in Mandarari village, Konduga LGA, killing self and four (4) Civilian JTF operatives, while five (5) other persons were injured,” the Commissioner said.

He said men of the Explosive Ordinance Department were immediately deployed to the scene to sanitize the situation. According to the Commissioner, normalcy has been restored to the area.

The explosion is the second this month, coming after multiple blasts killed three and injured seven near Maiduguri on May 4.