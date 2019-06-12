A Sudanese militia has shot dead nine people in a village of the war-torn region of Darfur, a doctors committee linked to the country’s protest movement said on Tuesday.
The “massacre” was carried out on Monday by the Janjaweed in Al-Dalij in Central Darfur state, the committee said on its Facebook page.
The Janjaweed, a militia accused by rights groups of widespread abuses in the Darfur region, have been absorbed in Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]