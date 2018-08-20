The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has completed 426 projects in schools across the state.

The Chairman of the board, Rev. Philip Tachin, made the disclosure on Monday in Makurdi.

He said that an additional 229 projects were also being handled by the board.

Tachin said the projects were being carried out with the Benue Government and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention funds for 2012 to 2015 fiscal year.

He said that the administration of Gov. Samuel Ortom had on assumption of office released N3.8 billion as counterpart funding to match a similar amount released by UBEC.

“SUBEB had also accessed the sum of N7.6 billion as marching grant for the years 2012 to 2015,’’ he added.

The chairman said that the board had since procured thousands of plastic seats, tables and computers, using the fund.

“The schools renovated are spread across the 23 local government areas of the state.’’

The SUBEB boss, however, disclosed that facilities in over 50 public primary schools were destroyed during communal and herdsmen attacks in the state.

According to him, no fewer than 16,000 children forced out of school because of herdsmen attacks are currently taking refuge in various IDP camps across the state.