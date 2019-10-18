<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is panic in the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, following the murder of two students of the university by yet-to-be identified killers.

One of the victims, identified as Edwin Tochi-Eze, aka Tochiba, was a 100-level student of the Department of Mathematics Education who recently won the ‘Mr Education’ contest.

Touch-Eze was said to have been found dead on Tuesday on a street close to his hostel with multiple machete cuts, which had raised the suspicion amongst students that his death might be cult-related.

The second victim, Ejekwu Lloyd, aka Chimzi, was said to have been found dead in a bush on the university campus with a gunshot wound in his chest.

A close friend of Tochi-Eze, Sammy Majestic, said Tochiba had been declared missing on Monday before his lifeless body was eventually found.

He said, “We were very worried and contacted his friends and family, but his corpse was discovered close to his residence on Tuesday.”

The Vice Chancellor of FUO, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, said he was away to Abuja and asked our correspondent to contact the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution but he could not be reached.

It was, however, gathered that the university’s authorities had on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with the Student Union Government, faculty and departmental officials and the leadership of the Otuoke community over the insecurity on the campus.